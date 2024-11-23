NBA Rumors Suggest Warriors Could Move on From Former 76ers Player
Over the offseason, multiple Philadelphia 76ers players joined the Golden State Warriors. At this point, one of them might be moving on soon.
Recently, former Sixers guard De’Anthony Melton has been dealing with multiple setbacks. First, he missed time due to a back injury. After returning, Melton’s stint was once again short-lived as he suffered an unfortunate knee injury.
At this point, Melton has made the tough decision to undergo surgery. When the Warriors announced the plans earlier this week, they made it clear that Melton’s 2024-2025 season has concluded prematurely.
Now, the veteran guard is rumored to be a potential trade candidate
NBA Insider Jake Fischer recently acknowledged the idea of Golden State moving Melton’s salary in a trade, noting they would clearly have to add an additional player or draft compensation to get it done. While that scenario doesn’t have a ton of steam to it at the moment, it’s something to keep an eye on as December 15 approaches.
Over the summer, Melton hit the free agency market as an unrestricted prospect following his two-year run with the Sixers. He signed with the Warriors on a $12.8 million contract. It was a prove-it deal for Melton.
While it’s unfortunate that Melton’s injury cut his stint way short, he left a great lasting impression as the Warriors were impressed with what he brought to the table through six games.
Spending 20 minutes on the court per game, Melton averaged ten points, three assists, and three rebounds. He attempted roughly six threes per game, knocking down 37 percent of his long-range attempts.
When Melton spent two seasons with the Sixers, he posted similar numbers across 115 games. The veteran produced ten points per game on 38 percent shooting from deep. He also accounted for four rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game.
Melton has a long recovery ahead. It’s unclear what’s next for him, but he’s on pace to get another opportunity to find his next situation via free agency next summer.