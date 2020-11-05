SI.com
NBA Rumors: If Suns' Devin Booker Wants out, Could Sixers Get Involved?

Justin Grasso

With Daryl Morey and Elton Brand running the show in the Philadelphia 76ers' front office, anything is truly possible. Morey, the former Executive of the Year, has never been one to shy away from making a move to acquire prominent names in the trade market. 

Brand, on the other hand, might've been criticized for a lot of his decision-making throughout his first couple of seasons as the Sixers' GM, but that doesn't take away from the fact that he's willing to strike a blockbuster deal at any given moment. 

So, knowing what we know about these two front-office leaders, we can assume the Sixers are always going to do their due diligence and make calls for trade prospects. Earlier in the week, Houston Rockets guard James Harden seemed to be a potential trade target for the Sixers.

Now, there's some smoke around Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. According to Ryan Russillo of The Ringer, "The worst-kept secret in the league is Booker already wants out of [Phoenix]." Booker, who signed a five-year deal worth $158 million in July of 2018, established himself as a top-tier guard over the last few seasons.

Unfortunately for him, he plays on a non-title contending team in Phoenix. The idea of Booker wanting out of Phoenix to join a better team is understandable. And if he is made available, the 76ers should make a call to the Suns. However, talks would be unlikely to go very far.

Like the Rockets-James Harden situation, it's highly doubtful the Suns are willing to trade Booker unless they get a deal that's just too good to pass up. The Sixers would have to offer at least Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons, along with other players and/or assets. Many around the NBA might believe the Sixers will split Embiid and Simmons up this offseason, but that's not really the case.

Adding Booker to Philly's lineup could do wonders for them offensively. Since his breakout season in 2016, Booker has averaged 24 points-per-game. His offensive contributions don't exactly mirror itself on the defensive side, though. 

While the Sixers are looking for a better offensive-defensive balance in 2020, head coach Doc Rivers made it clear the 76ers plan to become one of the league's best defensive teams next season. Getting rid of Simmons or Embiid doesn't do anything but hurt the defensive value of the Philadelphia 76ers. As much as NBA fans want to see the breakup -- it doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

