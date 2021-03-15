NBA Rumors: Nobody Should be Surprised if Sixers Call Knicks for Austin Rivers?

The 2021 NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching. At some point, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to make a move or two to upgrade the team ahead of their eventual playoff run. At this point, it's become apparent the Sixers aren't star hunting.

Sure, Kyle Lowry, Zach LaVine, or Bradley Beal would look good in Philly, but the 76ers already have a solid group of stars, including Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris, surrounded by solid veterans such as Danny Green and Seth Curry.

While Philly's bench has played a lot better as of late, they could probably use some help. And soon enough, Daryl Morey, Elton Brand, and the rest of the front office collaboration could add a veteran or two to bolster the second unit.

For the last few months, names such as P.J. Tucker and Nemanja Bjelicia have been frequently linked to the Sixers. Also, George Hill, Delon Wright, and Will Barton have been thrown in the mix. Now, The Athletic's John Hollinger throws out there that it shouldn't come as a surprise if the Sixers put out a call to the New York Knicks for the veteran guard, Austin Rivers.

"The Knicks are still $15 million below the salary cap, a rare state of affairs in-season that could open up some more mind-bending possibilities, with or without Rivers. Milwaukee, for instance, could get out of the tax by trading D.J. Wilson and Torrey Craig for Rivers along with a future second. Nor should we be surprised if Philadelphia calls the Knicks about dropping off some unwanted bodies (Terrance Ferguson and/or Tony Bradley, for instance) to lighten a large tax bill."

Rivers, who signed with the Knicks in the offseason after a stint with the Houston Rockets, is already out of the rotation. While the 28-year-old veteran isn't forcing his way out, it seems the Knicks realized they are better off without him and could use Rivers as a chip to make additions elsewhere.

While Rivers is a reliable scorer off the bench and shoots around the league average from beyond-the-arc, it seems unlikely he'll land in Philly. Not because the Sixers don't want him, but more so because the team's head coach, Doc Rivers, advised the Sixers to go in a different direction during the offseason.

Before Doc was in the building in Philly, Austin Rivers was high on the front office's list. When Doc found out, he suggested they look elsewhere. If the elder Rivers weren't the head coach of the 76ers, then the 76ers would probably snag the veteran if they didn't already have him.

But as long as Doc Rivers is coaching the Sixers and has a voice in the collaborative team that makes personnel decisions, it's hard to imagine Daryl Morey goes against the head coach's wishes for a small bench upgrade.

