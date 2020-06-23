All76ers
NBA Rumors: Teams are 'Bracing for Significant' Positive COVID-19 Tests

Justin Grasso

Back in March, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was left with no choice but to postpone the remainder of the 2019-2020 NBA season. As Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA quickly shut down and ordered several franchises to have their players self-quarantine for two weeks.

As it turned out, Gobert wasn't the only member of an NBA franchise with a case of the coronavirus. The Philadelphia 76ers were among a handful of franchises with members who tested positive. Since March, though, there haven't been many cases or tests issued since players continued to self-isolate.

Soon, that can change, though. On Wednesday, the NBA will issue COVID-19 tests to each of the 22 teams that will head to Orlando, Florida, for the league's restart. And apparently, teams are "bracing" for a significant amount of positive COVID-19 tests, according to a report from ESPN's NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski. 

"One Western Conference playoff team had four positives in the past few weeks," Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday. "[Teams are] hoping that those players testing positive experience little, if no, symptoms," he continued. "While statistics are on the side of healthy, young NBA players not becoming seriously ill because of the coronavirus, there are no guarantees."

The NBA made it clear that if players test positive, the league doesn't plan to suspend the remainder of the season as it did back in March. Instead, players will quarantine, and teams can add some help to their roster by acquiring free agents. Also, if players feel unsafe with the plans for a return, they can opt-out of traveling to Disney World next month -- but the deadline to do so is also on Wednesday before testing.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

