For the last month, it seemed Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue was inevitably going to land a job as a head coach with the Philadelphia 76ers. Before Philly ever called it quits with Brett Brown, Lue was linked to the Sixers as he had previously coached notable stars before in his career.

Once the 76ers parted ways with Brown after seven seasons, Lue's name was immediately on a list of targets, which contained a handful of prospects. While other initial candidates faded from the hunt, Lue eventually earned a formal interview with the Sixers after the Clippers were eliminated from the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Heading into his interview this past Tuesday, Lue was in a two-man race for the job with former Houston Rockets head coach, Mike D'Antoni. Once Lue's former boss Doc Rivers became available, though, the Sixers changed course.

Lue and the 76ers had strong mutual interest -- but passing up on an experienced championship-winning coach such as Doc Rivers was out of the question for Philly. Now that the Sixers landed Rivers, Lue is back to taking on interviews with other organizations. Recent rumors mention he's a favorite to take over for Rivers in Los Angeles, but the New Orleans Pelicans and the Houston Rockets like him as well.

Soon, Lue will have discussions with the Rockets' brass. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Clippers' assistant is set to meet with the Pelicans on Friday. After the Pelicans failed to make the playoffs this season, they ended a four-year stint with Alvin Gentry as the head coach.

While New Orleans might not be considered championship contenders quite yet, they have some young stars on board, who are ready to take the next step and get to compete in the postseason. Perhaps, Ty Lue is the guy who can take over and get them there.

