NBA’s All-Rookie Announcement Included Multiple Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers had two players land votes for the NBA's All-Rookie teams.

Justin Grasso

Dec 4, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Hours before the Western Conference Finals tipped off, the NBA announced the All-Rookie teams for the 2024-2025 NBA season. To no surprise, the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t have a representative on the official All-Rookie team, but two players received votes.

Jared McCain was one of three players to land a single first-place vote, despite not making the first or second team. Most of McCain’s votes came for the second team, as he landed seven votes for a total of seven points. As a result, McCain ranked sixth among rookies who were not voted in.

The fact that McCain received any votes should be viewed as a win for the Sixers. After all, the former Duke prospect appeared in just 23 games during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Just as McCain was hitting his stride, and proving to be a legitimate rotational player in year one, he suffered a knee injury, which needed surgery to repair. McCain was eventually ruled out for the rest of the year. At the time, the first-rounder was a leading candidate for the Rookie of the Year award.

McCain wrapped up his season, averaging 15 points on 46 percent shooting from the field, along with two rebounds and three assists per game.

Along with McCain, Sixers rookie Justin Edwards landed a vote for the second team. That’s a decent sign for Edwards, who started the season off as a two-way player.

The season didn’t go the way the Sixers expected, but Edwards’ emergence was a blessing in disguise. With injuries across the roster, the undrafted rookie had a chance to pick up notable playing time and he delivered.

As a rookie, Edwards averaged 10 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three. He also came down with three rebounds per game, while averaging one assist and one block.

The final second-team ended up being Bub Carrington, Donovan Clingan, Yves Missi, Matas Buzelis, and Kel’el Ware. First-team included Alex Sarr, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Zaccharie Risacher, and Stephon Castle.

