NBA Won't Make Same Mistake With COVID-19 Testing Before Returning

When the NBA shut down last month, it took a positive COVID-19 test within the league for Commissioner Adam Silver to suspend operations. That was around the time where tests were almost impossible to get. Somehow, though, an NBA player received it the same day that he needed it, which caused a bit of an uproar.

Over the next few weeks, multiple NBA franchises were able to get players and staffers tested, which caused some more backlash from the fans. In the eyes of many, the NBA looked greedy for using large chunks of tests on players who are asymptomatic.

In order to return to action this season, the NBA will need access to large-scale testing, but they aren't going to make the same mistake twice. While many ideas are being proposed to the league so they can find the quickest and safest way to return to action, Adam Silver is making it clear that getting on-demand tests for NBA players isn't the first priority.

"We know we need large-scale testing," Silver said this past Friday following the NBA's Board of Governors meeting. "As to the universal testing, there are different tests being proposed. They may have different uses in different situations. It goes without doubt that we have to ensure that front-line healthcare workers are taken care of before we begin talking about NBA players or sports."

At this point, the Commissioner, team GM's, coaches, players, etc. all have the same mindset. They want to get back to work, but playing games is not a priority right now. While Silver mentioned we could be in a "very different position" weeks from now, it's far too early to tell whether the NBA will be able to have access to large-scale testing this summer after making sure healthcare workers have been taken care of first.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_