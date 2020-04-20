All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Won't Make Same Mistake With COVID-19 Testing Before Returning

Justin Grasso

When the NBA shut down last month, it took a positive COVID-19 test within the league for Commissioner Adam Silver to suspend operations. That was around the time where tests were almost impossible to get. Somehow, though, an NBA player received it the same day that he needed it, which caused a bit of an uproar.

Over the next few weeks, multiple NBA franchises were able to get players and staffers tested, which caused some more backlash from the fans. In the eyes of many, the NBA looked greedy for using large chunks of tests on players who are asymptomatic.

In order to return to action this season, the NBA will need access to large-scale testing, but they aren't going to make the same mistake twice. While many ideas are being proposed to the league so they can find the quickest and safest way to return to action, Adam Silver is making it clear that getting on-demand tests for NBA players isn't the first priority. 

"We know we need large-scale testing," Silver said this past Friday following the NBA's Board of Governors meeting. "As to the universal testing, there are different tests being proposed. They may have different uses in different situations. It goes without doubt that we have to ensure that front-line healthcare workers are taken care of before we begin talking about NBA players or sports."

At this point, the Commissioner, team GM's, coaches, players, etc. all have the same mindset. They want to get back to work, but playing games is not a priority right now. While Silver mentioned we could be in a "very different position" weeks from now, it's far too early to tell whether the NBA will be able to have access to large-scale testing this summer after making sure healthcare workers have been taken care of first. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Despite Signing With Pelicans, JJ Redick, 76ers Had Mutual Interest

Although he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans last offseason, JJ Redick did have interest in finishing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Michael Rubin Celebrates Early Success of 'All In' Challenge

Philadelphia 76ers Partner Michael Rubin recently celebrated the success of his virtual charity, the 'All In' challenge.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris is Keeping a Quarantine Beard

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Tobias Harris recently said he refuses to shave his beard or get a haircut until the NBA returns to action.

Justin Grasso

JJ Redick Doesn't Believe Brett Brown is a Problem for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown has taken on a lot of criticism lately. However, former Sixer JJ Redick recently defended his old coach.

Justin Grasso

Where Could 76ers Finish the Season? NBA's 'Bubble-City' Far From Decided

The NBA has had discussions about wrapping up the season in a 'Bubble-City.' However, the idea and rumored locations are far from decided.

Justin Grasso

76ers: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Refuses to Rule Out Anything

Will the 76ers return to the court to resume the season? NBA Commissioner Adam Silver truly won't rule anything out.

Justin Grasso

NBA, NBAPA Agree on 25% Pay Reduction for Players

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Jordan’s Enormous Chicago Estate Won't Come Off the Market

One could argue that the NBA is the house that Michael Jordan built. And while people can’t wait for the Bulls and MJ documentary the Last Dance, Jordan himself has been waiting a long time for someone to buy this house.

Justin Grasso

NBA, WNBA Team up With Fanatics to Sell Team-Themed Masks

A collaboration between Fanatics, the NBA, and WNBA will help generate money to benefit communities that are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Grasso

Former 76ers Guard JJ Redick Reveals He Almost Quit While Playing at Duke

Former Philadelphia 76ers veteran JJ Redick recently revealed that he almost quit playing basketball while at Duke.

Justin Grasso