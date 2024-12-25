All 76ers

NBA Sharpshooter's Status for 76ers-Celtics Christmas Day Matchup

The Boston Celtics listed Derrick White on the injury report for Christmas Day vs the 76ers.

Nov 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) congratulates guard Derrick White (9) after his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics’ injury report raised some notable concerns heading into the Christmas Day matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Notable NBA sharpshooter Derrick White was among multiple Celtics starters to pop up on the injury report. According to the official NBA injury report, White is dealing with right hamstring tightness. As a result, he was questionable to be a part of the Wednesday evening matchup at TD Garden.

For the most part, White has been available for the Celtics more often than not throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season. In the Celtics’ most recent matchup, White appeared on the court for nearly 41 minutes, He produced 17 points on 42 percent shooting from the field in the four-point loss.

At this stage in the season, White has missed just one game. The absence took place on December 1, when the Celtics visited the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game ended with a four-point Cavs win.

In 28 games this season, White has averaged 17 points per game. He’s averaging 44 percent from the field. From three, White knocks down shots at a 39 percent clip while averaging just under ten attempts per game.

Since entering the NBA in 2018, White has played in 15 games against the Sixers. His first six battles against Philadelphia came as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. The remaining nine matchups came when White was suited up for Boston.

Over time, White has averaged 15 points, four assists, and four rebounds against the Sixers. He’s knocked down nearly 40 percent of his threes against the Sixers throughout the year.

Fortunately for the Celtics, they won't miss the veteran guard on Wednesday. He's been upgraded to available for the game.

The 76ers and the Celtics will tip off Wednesday’s game at 7 PM ET.

JUSTIN GRASSO

