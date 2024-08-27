NBA Star Issues Major Compliment to Sixers’ Joel Embiid
With Joel Embiid being one of the most notable centers in the NBA, every incoming big man has to wonder if they can take on the Philadelphia 76ers All-Star when they match up against him.
If you ask Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren, he’ll tell you that there isn’t anybody in the NBA who can guard the Sixers center one-on-one.
Holmgren found that out early in his career. Before stepping on the court with the Thunder, Holmgren participated in an offseason workout session with Embiid. At first, the former Gonzaga star held his own. When Embiid was riled up by his trainer, Drew Hanlen, he turned his play up a notch.
“I was making shots and made a game-winner,” Holmgren recalled on ‘Podcast P’ with Paul George. “…Then he just came out and just like nine straight buckets.”
“We played one-on-one in the middle of a pickup game. He put eight people on the other side of the floor and said you’re not allowed to double. So we played one-on-one. I couldn’t do [expletive]. People always be like, ‘He’s not gonna be able to guard Embiid when he gets in the NBA.’ Nobody can guard [Embiid] one-on-one! That’s why you don’t see nobody guard [him] one-on-one. He sees double teams every night,” Holmgren finished.
Similar to Embiid, Holmgren’s NBA career started later than expected due to suffering a major injury ahead of his rookie effort. At this point, the Thunder center has a full season under his belt and faced Embiid in a game setting on two occasions.
The young veteran fared well against the Sixers last year. He scored 33 points, six rebounds, and two assists in the first outing. A few months later, he produced 22 points, seven rebounds, and one assist.
On the other side, Embiid averaged 30 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in those two games. The Sixers went 2-0 against Oklahoma City during the 2023-2024 matchup.
Holmgren can hold his own against Embiid, but his point rings true. Over the last few seasons, Embiid’s ability to score in so many ways makes him one of the most difficult players to guard in the league. His two-time scoring champion label is enough proof to show that.