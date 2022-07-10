Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off their Summer League with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City. When the Sixers began the mini schedule, third-year forward/center Paul Reed checked in for 31 minutes.

Reed got the night off the following game as he was ruled out for reconditioning purposes. Before the 76ers closed out their Salt Lake City run, Reed checked in for another 28-minute shift against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Following three matchups in Salt Lake City, the Sixers then traveled to Las Vegas for a four-game run, which started on Saturday afternoon. The Sixers were slated to play the Toronto Raptors for their first matchup. Unfortunately, their star big man Paul Reed was not on pace to play.

Reed’s absence in Saturday’s game left fans scratching their heads after he appeared in two of three games in Salt Lake City. However, his absence was planned and not injury-related.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers didn’t intend to play Reed in Las Vegas this summer. Instead, he’ll remain with the team and participate in workouts but remain sidelined during game action to avoid any setbacks.

Reed’s absence for the rest of the Summer League shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. During his two performances in Salt Lake City, it was clear the former NBA G League MVP was playing at a high level compared to his competition. So, similar to Tyrese Maxey’s 2021 Summer League run, the 76ers cut Reed’s 2022 Summer League campaign short.

Now, the third-year veteran will shift his focus towards training camp and the preseason, where he’ll fight for a spot in the rotation behind Philadelphia’s starting center, Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.