NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons' Luke Kennard Could Still Be in Play for Sixers

Justin Grasso

Oh, how quickly things change in the NBA. Just this past Tuesday, it looked as if the Detroit Pistons were going to close in on a deal sending shooting guard, Luke Kennard, over to Phoenix to join the Suns. And on Wednesday, it sounds like that might not happen after all.

Why does this matter for the Philadelphia 76ers? Well, for starters, Philly had interest in the 23-year-old shooting guard last month. Considering the Sixers quickly realized they didn't have reliable three-point shooters coming off the bench, they went on an extensive search to find help via the trade market.

With the deadline less than 24 hours away, the Sixers have yet to make a move still. Robert Covington seemed to have been their top priority, but he's out of the picture. Now, it doesn't seem like the Sixers have a player they zeroed in on at this point.

However, it has become clear the Sixers are interested in potentially striking a deal with the Detroit Pistons. And now that Kennard is still available at this point, Philly could call back to see what the price tag is for the 2017 first-rounder.

The rumored offer from the Suns was reportedly a first-rounder, Elie Okobo, and Jevon Carter. Apparently, that didn't impress the Pistons, which caused a roadblock for further trade discussions. Perhaps, a package containing Mike Scott, Zhaire Smith, and a second-rounder could interest the Pistons as that's the likely trade candidates coming out of Philly.

Either way, it sounds like the Pistons are going to hear from the Sixers because not only have they expressed interest in Kennard, but they've also been linked to Langston Galloway, Derrick Rose, and most recently, Markieff Morris. Will Philly snag either of the four prospects? Soon, we'll find out.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

