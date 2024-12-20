All 76ers

NBA Trade Suggestion Links Philadelphia 76ers to $16 Million Player

Should the Philadelphia 76ers consider Detroit Pistons player, Simone Fontecchio?

Justin Grasso

Dec 7, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) shoots the ball as Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) shoots the ball as Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the Philadelphia 76ers stick to their original plans for the 2025 NBA trade deadline, they’ll likely look to buy a win-now player or two. With the team signing Tyrese Maxey to a big deal in the offseason, along with winning the Paul George sweepstakes, you can pretty much guarantee there won’t be any blockbusters for Philly.

However, the Sixers will always look to improve the supporting cast. Recently, Bleacher Report imagined the Sixers would look at a few sharpshooters, with one of the suggested prospects being a Detroit Pistons veteran forward Simone Fontecchio.

“The Sixers rank 27th overall in three-point accuracy this season,” BR wrote, stating the case. “[The Sixers] could use some more floor-spacers.”

Simone Fontecchio facing the Sixers.
Nov 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) dribbles defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Labeling Fontecchio as a “dead-eye shooter,” BR sees the $16 million forward as a potentially low-cost way to upgrade the Sixers’ three-point shooting.

While Fontecchio’s price tag might be low at this stage in the season, there is a reason for that.

After knocking down 40 percent of his threes in 66 games last season, Fontecchio is hitting on just 34 percent of his shots from beyond the arc this season. Prior to last season, he shot just 33 percent from deep and made only 37 percent of his field goals on over 300 attempts.

Fontecchio’s issue this season can’t necessarily be chalked up to a lack of usage. His usage was at its highest with the Utah Jazz during the 2022-2023 season, when Fontecchio struggled with his shooting at all three levels, being in the 17th percentile at his position in effective field goal percentage, according to Cleaning the Glass.

The 29-year-old has a small sample size in the NBA, which can be used both for and against him in different ways. But if the Sixers are looking for a difference-maker now, Fontecchio might be too much of a risk.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News