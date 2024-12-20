NBA Trade Suggestion Links Philadelphia 76ers to $16 Million Player
If the Philadelphia 76ers stick to their original plans for the 2025 NBA trade deadline, they’ll likely look to buy a win-now player or two. With the team signing Tyrese Maxey to a big deal in the offseason, along with winning the Paul George sweepstakes, you can pretty much guarantee there won’t be any blockbusters for Philly.
However, the Sixers will always look to improve the supporting cast. Recently, Bleacher Report imagined the Sixers would look at a few sharpshooters, with one of the suggested prospects being a Detroit Pistons veteran forward Simone Fontecchio.
“The Sixers rank 27th overall in three-point accuracy this season,” BR wrote, stating the case. “[The Sixers] could use some more floor-spacers.”
Labeling Fontecchio as a “dead-eye shooter,” BR sees the $16 million forward as a potentially low-cost way to upgrade the Sixers’ three-point shooting.
While Fontecchio’s price tag might be low at this stage in the season, there is a reason for that.
After knocking down 40 percent of his threes in 66 games last season, Fontecchio is hitting on just 34 percent of his shots from beyond the arc this season. Prior to last season, he shot just 33 percent from deep and made only 37 percent of his field goals on over 300 attempts.
Fontecchio’s issue this season can’t necessarily be chalked up to a lack of usage. His usage was at its highest with the Utah Jazz during the 2022-2023 season, when Fontecchio struggled with his shooting at all three levels, being in the 17th percentile at his position in effective field goal percentage, according to Cleaning the Glass.
The 29-year-old has a small sample size in the NBA, which can be used both for and against him in different ways. But if the Sixers are looking for a difference-maker now, Fontecchio might be too much of a risk.