NBA Trainer Gives Bold Take on Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey
Last season, one of the biggest storylines for the Philadelphia 76ers was a breakout campaign from Tyrese Maxey. While he's steadily improved over the course of his NBA career, he asserted himself as a rising young star in 2024.
With Ben Simmons and James Harden out of the picture, Maxey was fully given the reigns as the Sixers' lead guard. He took this role in stride, putting up the best numbers of his career. During the regular season, Maxey averaged 25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 6.2 APG. This resulted in the young guard receiving an All-Star nomination, winning the Most Improved Player award, and landing a long-term exstenion from the Sixers.
Following his play last season, Maxey has risen drastically in the NBA hierarchy. Given his consistent growth in the league, one trainer feels the sky is the limit for the 23-year-old.
While talking about Maxey on X, Drew Hanlen let out what some would consider a bold take. After seeing the work he's put in this summer, he feels Maxey has the potential to be an MVP-level player in the NBA in a few year's time.
Still years away from his prime, there is no telling what Maxey could look like in a couple years. Not to mention, he could have a larger role on the Sixers by then.
At the moment, Maxey is seen as the sidekick to stars Joel Embiid and Paul George on the Sixers. However, both of these players find themselves on the wrong side of 30. Embiid and PG are trying to maximize what is left of their peak years, while Maxey is rapidly approaching the start of his. As this trio continues to age, there will come a point where he takes over as the Sixers' No. 1 guy.
With the game becoming more perimeter-based, Maxey has a chance to become a top-tier player in the NBA. If he can continue to develop his game over time, it's not that far-fetched to think he could reach the type of level Hanlen envisions one day.