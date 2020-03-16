Last Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers had no idea they were gearing up for their final game in a very long time. It was just a routine matchup between the Sixers and the Detroit Pistons. While the NBA kicked around the idea of potentially blocking fans from attending, the new temporary rule would never get put into place.

Nobody could've guessed what was going to happen next. Across the league, matchups were in-play along with the Sixers and the Pistons. One in particular, however, never tipped off. The Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder were getting ready to begin, but a sudden panic by Utah's team doctor prevented the game from ever happening.

As it turned out, the Jazz's star center, Rudy Gobert, ended up testing positive for COVID-19. His results led the NBA to temporarily shutting the season down just moments after the Sixers and the Pistons wrapped-up the NBA's final matchup for a while.

Nobody knew what to expect next. As the league held critical conferences the following day in search of a solution, all NBA players were told to stay put in their respective markets, despite being out of work for the time being. It was unclear how long that rule would apply at first, but on Sunday, a memo from the NBA lifted the travel ban on players.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, players have "the ability to travel out of market under certain conditions." However, that rule won't apply to the 76ers. Not yet, at least.

Following last Wednesday's game against the Pistons, the Sixers were suggested to self-quarantine for the next two weeks. According to a team source, that plan is in place and tests are also being arranged for players, coaches, and staff within that timeframe.

At the moment, all Sixers players are expected to be under self-quarantine for at least the next ten days or so. Eventually, they will have the same opportunity to travel outside of the city, but they will have to be cleared by a medical professional first.

