All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Allows Players to Travel Out of Market, but Sixers Will Have to Stay Put For Now

Justin Grasso

Last Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers had no idea they were gearing up for their final game in a very long time. It was just a routine matchup between the Sixers and the Detroit Pistons. While the NBA kicked around the idea of potentially blocking fans from attending, the new temporary rule would never get put into place.

Nobody could've guessed what was going to happen next. Across the league, matchups were in-play along with the Sixers and the Pistons. One in particular, however, never tipped off. The Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder were getting ready to begin, but a sudden panic by Utah's team doctor prevented the game from ever happening.

As it turned out, the Jazz's star center, Rudy Gobert, ended up testing positive for COVID-19. His results led the NBA to temporarily shutting the season down just moments after the Sixers and the Pistons wrapped-up the NBA's final matchup for a while.

Nobody knew what to expect next. As the league held critical conferences the following day in search of a solution, all NBA players were told to stay put in their respective markets, despite being out of work for the time being. It was unclear how long that rule would apply at first, but on Sunday, a memo from the NBA lifted the travel ban on players.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, players have "the ability to travel out of market under certain conditions." However, that rule won't apply to the 76ers. Not yet, at least.

Following last Wednesday's game against the Pistons, the Sixers were suggested to self-quarantine for the next two weeks. According to a team source, that plan is in place and tests are also being arranged for players, coaches, and staff within that timeframe.

At the moment, all Sixers players are expected to be under self-quarantine for at least the next ten days or so. Eventually, they will have the same opportunity to travel outside of the city, but they will have to be cleared by a medical professional first.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA News: Sixers Might Not Return Until Mid-June Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The latest update regarding the NBA's suspension reveals that owners are 'bracing' for a return in mid-June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Grasso

Sixers President Chris Heck Thanks Philly Fans as NBA Suspension Continues

Sixers president Chris Heck recently penned a letter to Philly fans, showing appreciation as the NBA suspension continues.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Latest Opponent Christian Wood Tests Positive for COVID-19

After playing the Sixers on Wednesday, Detroit Pistons' rising star Christian Wood has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Pen a Message to Fans During NBA Hiatus

The Sixers have sent out a statement directly to the fans as the NBA hiatus continues.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Raptors Steer Clear of Coronavirus After Testing

The Toronto Raptors have tested negative for the coronavirus, which is good news for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Harris Plans to Take Care of Arena Workers During NBA Hiatus

Sixers' managing partner Josh Harris pledges to take care of arena staffers as NBA continues hiatus.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Release Statement For Ticket Holders During NBA Suspension

The Sixers' ticket office has released a statement for its ticket holders with plans for the NBA suspension.

Justin Grasso

Sixers News: NBA, Players Union Entering Moratorium During Suspension

The NBA and the Players Union plan to enter an agreement to freeze all transactions for a period of time.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Everything We Know About NBA's Postponed Season

The Philadelphia 76ers have had their season postponed along with the rest of the NBA. What now?

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Plans Moving Forward After NBA Postponed Season

The Philadelphia 76ers have put out a statement regarding their plans moving forward as the NBA has postponed action.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33