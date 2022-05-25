For the fourth time in his career, Philadelphia 76ers has been named to the All-NBA team. Unfortunately, Embiid couldn't notch a spot on the first team once again as he lost out on spots to Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Although Embiid is likely disappointed in the situation, he still joins elite company in Philadelphia. With his second team selection on Tuesday, Embiid became just the eighth player in Sixers history to have at least four All-NBA selections.

The five-time All-Star joins Hall of Famers Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Billy Cunningham, Julius Erving, Hal Greer, Allen Iverson and Dolph Schayes in that team category.

While Embiid did a lot to celebrate this past season, Sixers and NBA fans in general showed a lot of disappointment on Twitter on Tuesday night following the revealing of the results.

Considering the season Embiid just had, becoming the first center to win the NBA's scoring title since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000, and even becoming the NBA's MVP runner-up for the second-straight season, Embiid won't have his first first team honors nod to show for it.

NBA Twitter Reacts to the Results

