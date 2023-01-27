NBA Twitter Reacts to Joel Embiid’s All-Star Starter Snub

For weeks, Philadelphia 76ers fans prepared for the possibility that their team’s starting center, Joel Embiid, might not be named a starter at the 2023 NBA All-Star game.

On Thursday night, the possibility became a reality. As the NBA announced the pool of ten players that will tip off the All-Star game, five coming from each conference, Embiid’s name was not mentioned.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the captain coming out of the East. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum will be the two other frontcourt starters out of the East, while Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell and Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving will start in the backcourt.

The chances of Embiid making the All-Star game for the sixth-straight season are high. However, he'll have to come off the bench if and when he's named to the game.

Considering the season Embiid’s had so far, many NBA fans are frustrated with the fact that Embiid won’t represent the Sixers in the starting lineup. Here’s a look at some of the top reactions from NBA Twitter on Thursday night.

The NBA World Reacts to Embiid’s Snub

Over the last two seasons, Embiid established himself as the NBA’s MVP runner-up. While he got off to a slower start this year, he’s once again climbing the Most Valuable Player ladder and could potentially finish off the season in the top three once again.

Since the NBA’s All-Star format includes positions and remains conference-based, it’s not a matter of the top-ten players making the starting lineup. Therefore, Embiid finds himself out of the starting lineup, as he lost the fan votes to Tatum, who placed behind Embiid in the player votes.

Embiid will more than likely pick up his sixth All-Star nod this season, but fans of the game (and even some players) are not thrilled with the idea that the league’s scoring leader will make it as a reserve.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.