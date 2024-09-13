12-Year NBA Veteran Unhappy Hearing Potential Move for 76ers
Where are the Philadelphia 76ers going to play when the lease is up at the Wells Fargo Center? Right now, the organization is reportedly weighing all options, with hopes of getting the green light to build 76 Place right outside of Chinatown in Philadelphia.
Since the Sixers made it clear they are looking for an opportunity to build a new home within the city, they received pushback on many occasions. The Penn’s Landing project was shot down. Many are protesting the team’s latest plan to re-locate outside of South Philly.
Seeing an opportunity to become home to another professional sports team, New Jersey officials recently stated their case to become the new home of the 76ers in the future—which is an idea that the 12-year NBA veteran Patrick Beverley is admittedly not a fan of.
On a recent episode of ‘The Pat Bev Pod,’ Beverley dished his thoughts on the talks of the Sixers potentially moving to New Jersey.
“That’ll kill Philly. I know [it’s right over the bridge], but it’ll still kill Philly, though,” said Beverley. “I don’t like that neither. You know I love Philly. What a [expletive] great city. Oh my goodness, Philly. Anytime I was there when the [Phillies] was on they roll, and the Eagles was on they roll, and the basketball team was on they roll, that half a year in Philly was legendary.”
Beverley didn’t spend a ton of time with the Sixers, but he got a taste of what it’s like to compete for the 76ers last season after he signed a one-year deal with the team.
The veteran guard spent 47 games on the court for the 76ers, serving as one of the primary bench players in the rotation. Beverley averaged six points, three rebounds, and three assists during that stretch. At the 2024 trade deadline, the Sixers dealt Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks. He closed out the regular season with a 26-game run on the Bucks.
Despite the unexpected change of scenery, Beverley certainly doesn’t have any hard feelings for the 76ers and the city of Philadelphia. In fact, his time with the team was a positive experience, leaving the Hapoel Tel Aviv player hopeful that the Sixers find a way to complete their project in the City of Brotherly Love.