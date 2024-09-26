NBA Veteran’s Run With Sixers Generated Interest From New York Knicks
When the Philadelphia 76ers needed a spark at times against the New York Knicks during the 2024 NBA Playoffs, they received one from the veteran guard Cam Payne.
In the first two games against the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, Payne saw the court for fewer than three minutes. He didn’t play at all during the Sixers’ Game 2 loss on the road.
Nick Nurse searched for a spark in Game 3, and got one from Payne. Checking in off the bench for nearly 16 minutes, Payne put up seven shots from the field, with four coming from beyond the arc. He knocked down all but one of his long-range attempts and produced 11 points in a must-win matchup.
It seems that game put Payne on the Knicks’ radar, and he never left it.
"They kept telling me, ‘Oh man! You impressed us so much in Game 3! You helped them win that game,’” Payne told Murray Ledger & Times. “It’s pretty cool how, like, one game or a couple of possessions really stick with teams. So that’s kind of how I landed my deal.”
Payne wrapped up the series between the Sixers and the Knicks by producing seven points per game on 44 percent shooting from deep in the final four matchups. The Knicks defeated the Sixers in Philadelphia with a three-point victory in Game 6.
Following the series loss, Payne expressed interest in returning to the 76ers. His run with the team left more to be desired, considering he joined them more than midway through the 2023-2024 regular season.
After beginning the year with a 47-game run with the Milwaukee Bucks, Payne was included in a deadline trade. The Sixers dealt away Patrick Beverley in the transaction. In Payne, they received nine points per game on 38 percent shooting.
For the seventh time in his career, Payne will suit up for a new squad. Joining the Knicks on a one-year deal, Payne is on the lookout for a key role on the Knicks’ second unit. With New York climbing the Eastern Conference ranks over the past few seasons, Payne and the Knicks will be a direct threat to Philadelphia’s title hopes next year.