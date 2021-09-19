Former NBA Veteran Suggests Sixers, Clippers Should Pursue John Wall

As the Sixers look to move on from their starting point guard Ben Simmons, another team across the NBA is in a similar position. Just last offseason, the Houston Rockets traded veteran point guard Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for the five-time All-Star John Wall.

Roughly a year later, the Rockets are reportedly seeking out potential trade offers for the 31-year-old guard as they enter a rebuilding phase over in Houston.

Trading Wall away won't be easy. While he's a former All-Star and averaged 20 points per game last season, his injury history is a bit concerning. Last year, Wall appeared in 40 of Houston's 72-game schedule. Two seasons ago, he missed the entire 2019-2020 season due to an Achilles injury.

In addition to a questionable injury history, Wall is also set to make over $90 million over the next two seasons. While teams would undoubtedly consider bringing Wall in via free agency if he's bought out, the Rockets don't intend to go that route. Therefore, teams would have to match Wall's salary.

Former NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins spoke on the Wall situation earlier this week. While praising the veteran guard for still having the ability to be a game-changer, Perkins suggested a few teams that should look into acquiring the Rockets guard. Among those teams mentioned was the Philadelphia 76ers.

"I know he wouldn't be down with the rebuilding stage," Perkins said in regards to Wall. "If I'm John Wall -- I'm looking to go somewhere where I can win, where I could at least have a chance to compete for a title. The problem is that he's making a whole lot of lettuce. But there are three teams out there that I think should be trying to pursue John Wall. That's the 76ers, the Clippers, and the Pelicans."

If the Sixers could get Wall without having to cough up Ben Simmons or Tobias Harris, then it would be a no-brainer move for the team that needs a natural point guard in their starting lineup. However, the 76ers are highly unlikely to dish out a 25-year-old All-Star or a 29-year-old borderline All-Star who has been one of the most consistent players and leaders in their locker room over the last few years for an aging Wall.

