NBAPA Surveying 76ers, Other NBA Players to See if They Want to Continue Season

Monday was the official two-month mark since NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the toughest call of his tenure and suspended the 2019-2020 NBA Season. At this point, two months later, the league still hasn't decided whether they will come back to find closure and crown a champion or not.

The effort to do so is existent -- but unfortunately, it's too early to tell if saving the season will be possible or not. At this point, the NBA has come to grips with the fact that fans will not be able to attend games for the rest of the year.

Also, the league will more than likely have to choose one or two neutral locations that each NBA game can be held at while players quarantine in the same city.

In addition to finding what is being labeled as a 'bubble city,' the NBA also wants its hands on tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests to have on-site -- and see the number of infections decrease. So as long as COVID-19 cases are up, and the tests aren't obtainable, the league will have to remain on pause.

Next month, the circumstances could be much different, though. So the NBA is holding out hope for a return -- as long as the players want it. Therefore, the NBAPA is surveying players to see how many athletes are interested in getting back out on the court to continue the 2019-2020 NBA Season, according to a report from ESPN.

"[The] National Basketball Players Association regional representatives started texting NBA players today with a 'yes or no' question," Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday. "Do you want to try and play again this season? The union's trying to gauge a broader sentiment of its 400-plus players."

It's tough to guess what will be the response from a majority of NBA Players. However, recent statements from significant players such as LeBron James and Chris Paul issue hope in this case. "Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season?" LeBron tweeted a few weeks ago. "That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know [is] saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season."

Meanwhile, Chris Paul, the NBAPA President, made it known that many players have been reaching out to see if he had any idea on when a return may be. While Paul couldn't answer the question, the Thunder guard did mention that players genuinely want to return to conclude the season, if possible.

