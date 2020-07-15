All76ers
NBC Sports Philly to air Philadelphia 76ers Scrimmages

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers basketball will back on television as early as July 24, thanks to NBC Sports Philly. Back in March, it was unclear if NBC Sports Philly was going to air another 76ers matchup this season. Shortly after the Sixers snagged a win over the Detroit Pistons, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shocked the league with a massive announcement -- the NBA was suspended indefinitely.

When the news broke, it was unclear what was going to happen next. For months, there was speculation about the league potentially coming back and being played in a neutral city without fans. On the flip side, rumors were stating the NBA was leaning more towards canceling the season.

At this point, the return is in full effect. While no fans are permitted to attend this year, television cameras will be at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to broadcast the remainder of the 2019-2020 NBA season. And by next Friday, the Sixers will be back on TV once again thanks to their broadcast partner, NBC Sports Philly.

An Announcement From NBCSP:

"NBC Sports Philadelphia will air Philadelphia Flyers, Phillies, and 76ers exhibition games, as the teams and leagues gear up for their return to play. Games will air on either NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBC Sports Philadelphia+, and all will be available to stream on the MyTeams app and on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com."

76ers Broadcast Schedule:

Friday, July 24 – 3:30 pm vs. Memphis on NBCSP

Sunday, July 26 – 12:00 pm at Oklahoma City on NBCSP+

Tuesday, July 28 – 8:30 pm vs. Dallas on NBCSP+

Following the few scrimmages, the Philadelphia 76ers will return to resume the regular season officially on August 1, when they take on the Indiana Pacers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

