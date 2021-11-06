Blake Griffin Questions Why Pistons Fans Boo Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond might be Joel Embiid's backup these days on the Sixers, but he hasn't always played the role of a second option at the big man position. Coming out of the University of Connecticut in 2012, Drummond was a top ten selection in the 2012 NBA Draft.

When the first eight picks went off the board, Drummond landed with the Detroit Pistons at No. 9 overall. For his first eight seasons in the NBA, Drummond established himself as one of the more productive centers in the league.

For four of the eight seasons he spent in Detroit, Drummond led the league in rebounds per game. By year two in the NBA, Drummond averaged a double-double every year while donning a Pistons uniform. By 2016, he was an All-Star and accomplished that feat twice while in Detroit.

Although Drummond and the Pistons didn't do a whole lot of winning during his time, the big man was indeed a bright spot on the team. And when his time in Detroit ended, it wasn't the big man that left the Pistons -- it was the Pistons that left him behind by trading Drummond away to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, you would think the opposite happened. These days, when Drummond touches the floor at the Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, he's greeted with tons of boos. Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin received the same treatment one night after Drummond and the 76ers faced the Pistons on the road.

After the game, Griffin was asked whether he was surprised Pistons fans were booing him or not, considering his time there as a player mainly was positive before things took a turn towards the end. He wasn't. Instead, Griffin was more shocked Pistons fans rooted against Drummond.

"Is it surprising [they were booing]? No," Griffin said. "I heard they booed Andre Drummond last night. What did he do? I mean, he just got traded. So, no. I assumed that was going to happen. Not surprising at all, but I didn't really hear it until the end."

Neither Griffin nor Drummond seemed too fazed by Detroit's boos. While they both probably deserve more when they return to the Pistons' home, at least they can both say they got the last laugh in as both the Nets and the Sixers defeated the Pistons on their home court in back to back nights.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.