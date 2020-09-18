During last year's offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers had the money to make multiple significant signings. After spending big money on Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Ben Simmons, the 76ers don't have a ton of wiggle room this year.

Barring any trades, the Sixers won't have any notable additions to the roster as they don't have a lot of wiggle room when it comes to the cap. As Bleacher Report's Preston Ellis noted this week, "bringing in significant talent at any price above the minimum will be a challenge for the Philadelphia 76ers."

So which free agent would be a realistic and ideal addition to the roster during this offseason? Ellis suggests the Sixers should take a healthy look at Brooklyn Nets shooting guard/small forward, Joe Harris as he "closely resembles" former Sixers' sharpshooter JJ Redick and Miami Heat's rising star, Tyle Herro.

Let the Numbers do the Talking...

"The 76ers were 20th in scoring last season, and their offensive rating in their opening-round sweep at Boston's hands was a woeful 105.0. A sharp-shooting upgrade like Joe Harris could give the 76ers the lift they desperately need. In a down season by his standards, Harris finished in the 86th percentile in points per shot attempt after finishing in the 99th and 96th percentiles in previous seasons."

The 29-year-old former second-round pick is coming off of a career-high season in scoring. During the 2019-2020 NBA season, Harris averaged 14.5 points-per-game in 69 matchups. The six-year veteran shot a solid 42-percent from three, which is the kind of average from beyond the arc the 76ers desperately need.

