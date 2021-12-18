Kevin Durant Enters Health & Safety Protocol After Facing Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets have been dealing with a ton of setbacks lately. In addition to having a couple of players battling through physical setbacks, the Nets have lost a handful of their players to the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Earlier this week, Nets veteran forward Paul Millsap became the first member of the organization to enter the protocol. That created a domino effect as several players, including LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, James Harden, and James Johnson, entered the protocol after Millsap.

When the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Nets on Thursday night in Brooklyn, those seven mentioned above were all ruled out. Now, two days after the Sixers fell short to the Nets, another member of Brooklyn's organization has been ruled out.

As the NBA outbreak continues, Nets star Kevin Durant becomes one of the latest NBA players to enter the health and safety protocol. Durant becomes the eighth member of the Nets to join the protocol this week.

Fortunately for the Sixers, they haven't lost anybody else to the NBA's health and safety protocol, despite playing against Durant and the Nets on Thursday. At this time, the Sixers have just one player out due to COVID-related reasons, as Georges Niang was entered into the protocol ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat.

While Furkan Korkmaz has also missed the last two games due to an illness, the Sixers confirmed that the Turkish veteran's setback is not related to COVID. Therefore, he's not in the health and safety protocol at this time.

