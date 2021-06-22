Report: Nets' Mike D'Antoni Considered a Finalist for Blazers HC Job

The Portland Trail Blazers parted ways with their longtime head coach Terry Stotts this offseason. As Stotts failed to coach the Blazers out of the first round for the second season in a row, it was becoming clear it was time to move on.

For weeks now, the Blazers have been one of several teams interviewing prospects. They've looked everywhere, from longtime assistant coaches to former head coaches, and even current college coaches.

At this point, it seems the search is beginning to wind down. On Monday, it was reported that the Blazers were going to reach out to two candidates so they could set up a second interview with them.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, those two candidates happen to be Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups and San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Hammon is certainly considered a finalist for the job.

On Tuesday, another prospect is now being considered a finalist for the job as well. Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Mike D'Antoni is expected to be brought in for another interview for the Portland job, according to Wojnarowski.

D'Antoni, who's had several head coaching stints over the years with teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and most recently the Houston Rockets, is looking for his sixth head coaching position in the NBA.

Not only does D'Antoni's years of experience appeal to a playoff-ready team that's trying to win now, but the veteran coach has had a little bit of experience coaching in Portland.

Following his single-season coaching in Denver, D'Antoni was an assistant with the Blazers for the 2000-2001 season. After landing a job overseas for a year, D'Antoni returned to the States to head coach the Suns.

Perhaps, he'll make a return to Portland over 20 years later to head coach the Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum-led Trail Blazers next season.