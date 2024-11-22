All 76ers

Nets Standout Shares Positive Injury Update Before 76ers Matchup

What's the latest on Nic Claxton ahead of 76ers vs. Nets?

Justin Grasso

Mar 5, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) drives past Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) for a dunk in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) drives past Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) for a dunk in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Brooklyn Nets shared a crowded injury report on Thursday night ahead of the Friday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road. The veteran center Nic Claxton was among some of the key names the Nets were looking to make a decision on.

Dealing with a lower back strain, the Nets have been monitoring Claxton’s availability. His status on Brooklyn’s injury report is listed as probable. However, the veteran told reporters on Friday morning that he plans to play against the Sixers for the NBA Cup action.

The Sixers and the Nets will meet for the first time during the regular season on Friday night. Although the Nets were in danger of missing some key players, everything is trending in the right direction for them on the health front so far.

Along with Claxton, the Nets added Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Thomas to the injury report.

Finney-Smith is probable to play, while Thomas was upgraded to available after he assured reporters he planned to play before Brooklyn’s shootaround action.

Claxton’s presence could be a game-changer for the Nets on Friday. While he’s always a key player in Brooklyn’s lineup, he might get the opportunity to take on a Joel Embiid-less Sixers team.

Although Embiid wasn’t initially on the injury report for Philadelphia, the veteran big man was downgraded to questionable on Friday morning.

There hasn’t been a setback for Embiid, but the Sixers are kicking around the idea of potentially allowing the big man to get a rest night as a part of his injury management plan.

When the Sixers fired up the 2024-2025 NBA season, they ruled out Embiid for the first six games of action due to the management plan. When he was finally set to return for the seventh game of the year, Embiid was hit with a three-game suspension.

The suspension was lifted on November 12. Embiid made his season debut against the New York Knicks. Since then, the 76ers’ big man has played in four of the last five games. Since his debut, Embiid has averaged 20 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in 31 minutes per game.

In 13 games against the Sixers, Nic Claxton has averaged 11 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks.

