Steve Nash Believes Joel Embiid is Too Unique for Comparisons

Ever since coming to the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has made it clear that he wants to be as versatile as possible. Although he's a seven-foot center, the big man has shown he has the ability to do it all.

Before Embiid fired up his NBA career, the center position was quite different. Typically, players would position themselves down low as they were there for rebounds and backing defenders down to score.

But these days, the center position has changed, and Embiid is in a unique era for bigs. Not only can Embiid dominate in the post, but he can shoot mid-range jumpers, three-pointers and has shown upgrades in his ball-handling skills and passing.

He isn't the first NBA center to practically do it all, but NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash had a hard time coming up with comparisons when asked about Embiid recently.

Steve Nash's Take on the Sixers Center

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash has not only coached some great players but he's also played alongside and against them for 18 long years in the league. Therefore, he's seen it all. However, it seems he hasn't quite seen any player like Joel Embiid.

"He's pretty unique," said Nash on Thursday. "You can make comparisons, but really his size, the way he plays, moves, and scores in the mid-range is very unique. He can dominate at both ends, and we've seen lots of dominant centers on both ends, but probably not a ton with his size, strength, mobility, and shotmaking."

Embiid has had plenty of comparisons thrown his way as he's reminded basketball analysts and fans of Hakeem Olajuwon and, most recently, Dirk Nowitzki. But to Nash, the Sixers star is too unique for comparisons, which speaks volumes to just how fortunate the Sixers are to have a generational talent like Embiid.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.