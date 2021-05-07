Zion Williamson Out vs. Sixers

The Sixers have found themselves with the easiest remaining schedule to close this regular season. Along with playing weaker teams, injuries have made their road easier.

New Orleans will already be without their All-Star Brandon Ingram on Friday, and a new name has been added to the list. Franchise star Zion Williamson will also be sidelined against the Sixers.

The 20-year-old phenom has a fractured left ring finger and is out indefinitely. Williamson entered today averaging 27 PPG and 7.2 RPG in just his second season.

This is a major loss for the Pelicans as he is the engine to their team. When these teams first met, he led the charge in an upset victory for the Pelicans.

In just 35 minutes, Williamson racked up 37 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists in a 101-94 win.

With New Orleans being without their top two players, there is no reason for the Sixers not to take care of business on Friday night. With this news, Doc Rivers might use this game as an opportunity to rest some of his players entirely. Joel Embiid is currently questionable for the matchup for what is listed as 'injury recovery.'

Players and coaches have spoken about the lack of competition to end the season, saying it has its positives and negatives. While it takes away the chance at some competition, it allows the Sixers to properly players ahead of the postseason.

Heading into the playoffs fully healthy remains a top priority for the Sixers. Facing depleted rosters not only makes it easier to manage players but allows them to go into the playoffs with positive momentum.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.