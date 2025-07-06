New Sixers Forward Sends Message to Former Team
The Philadelphia 76ers got some depth at the forward position after signing former Brooklyn Nets forward Trendon Watford to a two-year, $5.3 million deal at the beginning of free agency. After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, the 6-9 forward made a career for himself, averaging 7.9 points on 52 percent shooting from the field to pair with 3.6 rebounds across his four-year NBA career.
Despite spending just two years with the Nets, Watford seemed to turn into a fan favorite. Once the signing was official, he made sure to address his fans with a goodbye post on X.
Watford's final season in Brooklyn was the best of his young NBA career. Despite battling a hamstring injury for a good part of the season, the 24-year-old forward put up career-highs in points per game (10.2), assists per game (2.6), and minutes per game (20.8). Across his two years in Brooklyn, he averaged 8.2 points per game on 49.6 percent from the field while shooting a near 36 percent from beyond the arc.
Now, Watford will look to fill the void that the former Sixers forward Guerschon Yabusele left behind and help the team compete for a championship in the process. Luckily, he already has someone who can help him adjust to the Philadelphia-style of play in his close friend Tyrese Maxey.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move