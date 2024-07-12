All 76ers

New Sixers Rookie Reacts to Playing With Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid

Duke prospect Jared McCain looks forward to joining Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) celebrates after defeating the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of work to do on the roster-building front this offseason.

With most of the 2023-2024 roster being on expiring contracts, the Sixers have been quite productive in free agency and the trade market. Recently, they added a new prospect through the 2024 NBA Draft.

With the 16th pick, the Sixers called on Duke guard Jared McCain.

The rookie guard now joins a talented core containing All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

“I think it’s a great transition for me,” McCain said after getting selected.

“Obviously playing through [Kyle Filipowski] I learned to create space for him and just be able to let him do his work and find gaps and find ways to get open. I think it’s a great transition for me.”

The Sixers run through Joel Embiid offensively, as the one-time MVP has established himself as one of the league’s most talented scorers. McCain will get a unique opportunity to work with him while learning from a guard that’s similar to him in Tyrese Maxey.

“I’m really excited just to get to know him and obviously ask questions just to see what he did to succeed so quickly,” said the rookie. “I’m just excited to get out there and get to know him.”

McCain wrapped up his freshman effort at Duke by averaging 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. He started all 36 games for the Blue Devils as a 19-year-old.

It’s unclear what kind of role McCain will have in year one. While 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey noted that landing an immediate impact player outside of the lottery is typically rare, the Sixers see a lot of potential in the Duke standout.

Perhaps, practicing alongside two hard working All-Stars like Embiid and Maxey will help McCain get on a fast track to success during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated's FanNation.

