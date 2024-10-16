All 76ers

New York Knicks Facing Tough Question With Former 76ers Guard

Will former 76ers guard Landry Shamet remain with the New York Knicks after going down with an injury?

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) steals the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Over the offseason, the New York Knicks took an interest in several former Philadelphia 76ers players. The former first-rounder, Landry Shamet, was one of the players the Knicks added with a Sixers connection.

When Shamet initially signed with the Knicks, questions surrounded his chances of making the opening night roster. According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, Shamet would “likely remain.”

“[Leon] Rose and company are still playing the salary-cap game,” Katz wrote. “The Knicks employ 12 players on guaranteed contracts and, by league rule, will have to keep at least two more into the regular season. Training camp invitee Landry Shamet will likely remain, league sources said. The other spot, because the team is up against the hard cap, will have to go to a rookie on a minimum salary.”

Unfortunately, Shamet’s situation got complicated on Tuesday night.

As the Knicks trotted out the veteran guard for their preseason battle against the Charlotte Hornets, Shamet went down with an injury during the third quarter.

According to reports, Shamet is dealing with a shoulder injury. There hasn’t been a timeline revealed for his recovery, but if it’s long-term, the Knicks will have to begin looking for alternatives.

The injury is a big blow for Shamet, who is looking for some stability after a run with the Washington Wizards.

Two offseasons ago, Shamet was traded to the Wizards from the Phoenix Suns. He was included in the Bradley Beal blockbuster. After playing 46 games with the Wizards last season, Shamet was waived this past summer. The Knicks picked him up for a training camp invite, giving him an opportunity to join his sixth team since entering the NBA in 2018.

Landry Shamet during his run with the 76ers.
January 31, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Landry Shamet (1) defends against Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook (4) during the first half at Oracle Arena. The 76ers defeated the Warriors 113-104. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Coming out of Wichita State, Shamet was a 26th overall pick for the 76ers. During his rookie season, he played in 54 games for the Sixers, averaging 21 minutes on the court. Shamet produced eight points per game on 40 percent shooting from three. He played himself into a blockbuster deadline deal, landing on the Los Angeles Clippers, as the Sixers bet big on Tobias Harris.

Since his days with the Clippers, Shamet competed for the Brooklyn Nets, Suns, and the Wizards. Depending on his injury diagnosis, the 27-year-old could get a season with the Knicks. However, the recent setback certainly complicates his situation.

