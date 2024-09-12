Rival Fans Mock 76ers Star Joel Embiid at Recent Live Event
After missing most of the second half of the regular season due to injury, the Philadelphia 76ers were able to get Joel Embiid back just in time for the postseason. Following some recent actions at a live show, it seems some rival fans still have a bone to pick with the former MVP.
Last week, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart did a live episode of their Roommates Show podcast in Central Park. In the midst of the show, the New York Knicks crowd broke out in a vulgar chant aimed towards the Sixers big man.
Despite only have a few games to shake the rust off before the postseason, Embiid did everything he could to try and get the Sixers past the Knicks in the first round. In the six-game series, he posted averages of 33.0 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 5.7 APG.
After dropping the first two games of the series in New York, Embiid came out with a vengeance in Game 3 as things moved to Philly. He'd set a new postseason career-high with 50 points and the Sixers went on to win the game by double digits. On the contrary, Embiid's arguably second-best performance came on his lowest-scoring night of the series.
Back in the Garden for Game 5, the Sixers managed to steal a win on the road to keep their season alive. Embiid ended up filling the entire box score in this game, finishing with a triple-double (19 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists).
Through lots of determination and some noteworthy performances from their two stars, the Sixers managed to force Game 6 on their home floor. Unfortunately for them, it also marked the end of the road. Despite a 39-point barrage from their superstar big man, the Sixers lost the game and the Knicks went on to advance.
It is not surprising the Knicks crowd has no love lost for Embiid, as both teams are poised to battle it out for the foreseeable future. They both made big upgrades in the offseason, and will be looking to contend in the Eastern Conference next season and beyond.