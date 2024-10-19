New York Knicks Waive Former 76ers First-Rounder
The New York Knicks parted ways with another former Philadelphia 76ers player on Saturday.
According to the team, the Knicks cut three players loose, including Chuma Okeke, TJ Warren, and the former Sixers sharpshooter Landry Shamet.
Earlier this week, Shamet was in the midst of his first preseason run with the Knicks. He went down with a shoulder injury, which left his chances of sticking around on the roster in question.
Leading up to Shamet’s injury, the assumption around the team was that the former first-rounder would make the final roster as his shooting brought a lot of value to the championship hopefuls.
Unfortunately, the injury derailed the plan.
After Shamet recovers, he’ll be on the hunt for his seventh team. The veteran started his career in 2018 as a member of the Sixers. Coming out of Wichita State, Shamet joined the Sixers as the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
In 54 games, Shamet produced eight points per game while shooting 40 percent from three. At the 2019 trade deadline, Shamet was moved in the Sixers’ trade to acquire Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers. In LA, the rookie carved out a solid role for himself as a starter.
Shamet spent the entire 2019-2020 season with the Clippers. He averaged nine points on 38 percent shooting from three during his first full season in LA. During the 2020 offseason, Shamet was traded for the second time in his career, landing on the Brooklyn Nets. In one season with the Nets, Shamet appeared in 61 games as a reserve.
The former Sixer went to the Phoenix Suns in 2021 for a two-year stint. The 2022-2023 season was Shamet’s last out west before he was dealt to the Washington Wizards.
Last season, Shamet appeared in 46 games with the rebuilding Wizards. He averaged seven points while shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc. Back in July, Shamet was waived by the Wizards. Eventually, he signed on with the Knicks in hopes of being a contributor to a playoff contender.
Shamet will spend an extended period of time rehabbing his shoulder. His next move is yet to be revealed.