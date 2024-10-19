All 76ers

New York Knicks Waive Former 76ers First-Rounder

The New York Knicks moved on from former Sixers draft pick Landry Shamet.

Justin Grasso

Jan 9, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers guard Landry Shamet (1) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defend in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. The Wizards won 123-106. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks parted ways with another former Philadelphia 76ers player on Saturday.

According to the team, the Knicks cut three players loose, including Chuma Okeke, TJ Warren, and the former Sixers sharpshooter Landry Shamet.

Earlier this week, Shamet was in the midst of his first preseason run with the Knicks. He went down with a shoulder injury, which left his chances of sticking around on the roster in question.

Landry Shamet during his run with the Knicks.
Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) lays the ball up for a basket during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Leading up to Shamet’s injury, the assumption around the team was that the former first-rounder would make the final roster as his shooting brought a lot of value to the championship hopefuls.

Unfortunately, the injury derailed the plan.

After Shamet recovers, he’ll be on the hunt for his seventh team. The veteran started his career in 2018 as a member of the Sixers. Coming out of Wichita State, Shamet joined the Sixers as the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

In 54 games, Shamet produced eight points per game while shooting 40 percent from three. At the 2019 trade deadline, Shamet was moved in the Sixers’ trade to acquire Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers. In LA, the rookie carved out a solid role for himself as a starter.

Shamet spent the entire 2019-2020 season with the Clippers. He averaged nine points on 38 percent shooting from three during his first full season in LA. During the 2020 offseason, Shamet was traded for the second time in his career, landing on the Brooklyn Nets. In one season with the Nets, Shamet appeared in 61 games as a reserve.

The former Sixer went to the Phoenix Suns in 2021 for a two-year stint. The 2022-2023 season was Shamet’s last out west before he was dealt to the Washington Wizards.

Last season, Shamet appeared in 46 games with the rebuilding Wizards. He averaged seven points while shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc. Back in July, Shamet was waived by the Wizards. Eventually, he signed on with the Knicks in hopes of being a contributor to a playoff contender.

Shamet will spend an extended period of time rehabbing his shoulder. His next move is yet to be revealed.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

