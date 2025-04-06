Sixers Troll Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes Ahead of Final Four
Following a strong opening months of the season, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain had his first season in the pros derailed due to injury. While he isn't able to join his teammates on the court, he's still involved in antics behind the scenes.
During this time of year, NBA teammates have a little extra to trash-talk with people with as the NCAA Tournament unfolds. With just a handful of teams left, the Sixers found themselves with an opportunity to troll a pair of players.
Before being drafted in the first round by the Sixers last summer, McCain spent his lone college season at Duke. On Saturday night, the Blue Devils are slated to face off against No. 1 seed Houston in the Final Four. It just so happens that Sixers standout Quentin Grimes played there before he made the jump to the pros.
In light of this matchup, the Sixers decided to have some fun with McCain and Grimes. When they arrived to the arena on Saturday to face the Minnesota Timberwolves, both players were gifted shirts. However, it ended up being for each other's college team. As expected, neither Grimes or McCain were pleased ahead of such a pivotal game.
By the end of the night, one of McCain or Grimes will have serious bragging rights over the other. Only time will tell if Cooper Flagg will lead Duke to the national championship or if his dominant freshman season will come to an end.
Aside from the March Madness action, McCain continues to rehab his knee injury to be ready for next season. As for Grimes, he is striving to end the year on a high note since coming to Philly at the trade deadline.