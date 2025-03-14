All 76ers

Sixers Unexpectedly Question Quentin Grimes' Status vs Pacers

Quentin Grimes was unexpectedly added to the Sixers' injury report against the Pacers.

Justin Grasso

Mar 4, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
When the Philadelphia 76ers submitted their Friday night injury report initially, it didn’t include the veteran sharpshooter Quentin Grimes. As the Sixers prepared for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Friday morning, the team downgraded Quentin Grimes on the injury report.

According to the official NBA injury report, Grimes is dealing with an illness. He is questionable heading into the matchup.

The Sixers and the Pacers are slated for a 7 PM ET tip-off.

Grimes is no stranger to the Sixers’ injury report. However, he hasn’t missed any action just yet. Since making his debut against the Detroit Pistons on February 7, Grimes has played in 15 straight games for the Sixers.

Although Grimes had a prominent role from the jump, he became a starter by the fourth game. Since then, Grimes has been a bright spot on a struggling Sixers team.

Quentin Grime
Mar 10, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) goes to the basket behind Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Over that 15-game stretch, Grimes has averaged 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He is shooting 50 percent from the field and knocking down 38 percent of his threes.

While Grimes has been thriving, the Sixers have really struggled as a team lately. They’ve won just two of their last eight games and are on a two-game losing streak heading into the matchup against Indiana. The Pacers, on the other hand, are 5-5 in their last 10 games, holding a 36-28 overall record.

Grimes will likely be a game-time decision on Friday night.

