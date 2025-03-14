Sixers Unexpectedly Question Quentin Grimes' Status vs Pacers
When the Philadelphia 76ers submitted their Friday night injury report initially, it didn’t include the veteran sharpshooter Quentin Grimes. As the Sixers prepared for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Friday morning, the team downgraded Quentin Grimes on the injury report.
According to the official NBA injury report, Grimes is dealing with an illness. He is questionable heading into the matchup.
The Sixers and the Pacers are slated for a 7 PM ET tip-off.
Grimes is no stranger to the Sixers’ injury report. However, he hasn’t missed any action just yet. Since making his debut against the Detroit Pistons on February 7, Grimes has played in 15 straight games for the Sixers.
Although Grimes had a prominent role from the jump, he became a starter by the fourth game. Since then, Grimes has been a bright spot on a struggling Sixers team.
Over that 15-game stretch, Grimes has averaged 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He is shooting 50 percent from the field and knocking down 38 percent of his threes.
While Grimes has been thriving, the Sixers have really struggled as a team lately. They’ve won just two of their last eight games and are on a two-game losing streak heading into the matchup against Indiana. The Pacers, on the other hand, are 5-5 in their last 10 games, holding a 36-28 overall record.
Grimes will likely be a game-time decision on Friday night.
