When you hear the name Adam Schefter, you don't typically think about the NBA. Basketball reporting at ESPN usually comes from their insider, Adrian Wojnarowski. Schefter, on the other hand, generally is offering inside information on what's going on around the NFL.

However, Schefter doesn't ignore the sport of basketball. In fact, he's not only a fan, but he's an avid fantasy basketball player as well. And recently, Schefter talked hoops with NBC Sports NBA Insider, Tom Haberstroh.

While discussing the NBA's restart with Schefter, Haberstroh wanted the NFL Insider's opinion on some teams -- and Schefter seems to like what the Philadelphia 76ers bring to the table while down in Orlando.

"Brett Brown got smart," Schefter stated, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. [Brown put] Ben Simmons at power forward. He's going to use Shake Milton as a starter. Shake Milton's gotta play. I'm just telling you, that guy's a stud. On my fantasy team, the it-factor. That guy can play."

Recently, all of the talks around the sports world has been about the Sixers' newest starting lineup, which sends Al Horford to the bench and places Ben Simmons at power forward as opposed to point guard. And with the point guard spot opening up, the recent breakout player, Shake Milton, will take the ball up for the Sixers.

It's been quite a weird season for Milton, who suffered injuries and found himself excluded from the rotation at times. But after having a substantial breakout stint before the NBA underwent the COVID-19 suspension, Brown realized the second-year guard is suited to play with the starters. And the Sixers are hopeful that Milton's outstanding play keeps up -- and the team's spacing issues are resolved in Orlando.

