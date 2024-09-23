NFL Legend Dishes Major Props to 76ers’ Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid made headlines last week as the star center inked a three-year extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.
When the offseason first started, it was clear the Sixers could offer a few more years to Embiid as he became extension eligible. First, the seven-time All-Star had to get through his Olympic run.
After taking home the gold with Team USA in Paris, Embiid was open for business. On Friday, the big man inked a new deal with the 76ers, leading fans and analysts to dish their thoughts on Philly’s decision to make another notable financial commitment to the star center.
NFL legend Shannon Sharpe was one of many former athletes to issue props to Embiid.
“If you're just talking about skill, he's one of the top-five big men in all of basketball history,” Sharpe said of Embiid. "His ability to score the basketball, his ability to rebound the basketball, play defense, can shoot the three, mid-range, can put the ball on the floor and get all the way to the rim.”
Sharpe couldn’t go as far as calling Embiid a perfect player, as the injury concerns remain, well, concerning. However, the former tight end believes that’s been the only factor truly holding Embiid back from reaching greater heights despite being one of the most dominant players in the game already.
Since getting drafted in 2014, Embiid has missed a large chunk of games. Due to setbacks, he couldn’t debut until 2016. Embiid’s first season would last just 31 games. In eight years, Embiid exceeded 65 games on two occasions.
Last year, a knee injury sidelined Embiid for months. He competed in under 40 games for the first time since his rookie campaign. While Embiid made it back in time for the playoffs, he battled setbacks throughout the six-game run.
The Sixers center’s resume should be enough to put him in the Hall of Fame conversation years from now when his career is all said and done. For the time being, the big man anticipates having plenty more time to continue adding personal and team accolades.
“The only thing that's really holding him back is that he's never been able to stay healthy throughout the entirety of a season,” Sharpe finished.
Embiid’s not guaranteed a healthy postseason run, but the Sixers are willing to continue trying to get him there for a potential championship run.