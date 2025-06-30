Nic Batum's Wife Reacts to Fan's Request to Reunite With Sixers
During his brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, Nic Batum quickly emerged as a fan favorite with his versatile skill set. Amid recent developments, his wife had a subtle reaction to a fan urging the veteran forward to think about a reunion.
Batum joined the Sixers in the early stages of the 2024 season after being part of the James Harden trade. As a high-IQ player who provides a boost on both ends, it did not take long for him to become a key member of the supporting cast. Between his ability to stretch the floor and facilitate at the power forward position, he was a near-perfect complement alongside Joel Embiid in the frontcourt.
Despite having a lot of success with the Sixers, Batum quickly reunited with the Clippers in free agency last offseason. This summer, he could be embarking on another new journey in his career. On Saturday evening, Shams Charania reported that Batum is declining his player option and will enter unrestricted free agency.
Following this news, one fan jokingly stated that Batum should depart from his family for a brief period to return to the Sixers and help them contend in the Eastern Conference. His wife ended up finding the remark comical, re-posting it on her own social media.
Across 57 games with the Sixers, Batum averaged 5.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 2.2 APG while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. While he would still be a great complementary piece on the roster, it seems unlikely that a return will happen when free agency begins Monday evening. Batum likely declined his option in hopes of working out a longer-term deal to remain in LA.
