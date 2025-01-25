All 76ers

Nick Nurse Makes Early Call on Joel Embiid’s Status for 76ers-Bulls

Will Joel Embiid have a chance to return against the Bulls on Saturday?

Justin Grasso

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before a basketball game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before a basketball game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a blowout loss against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, there was hope for Joel Embiid’s return to the Philadelphia 76ers later in the week.

On Friday, the Sixers are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first matchup of a back-to-back set.

After Friday’s game, the Sixers will have a quick turnaround and are set to conclude the set against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

When the Sixers returned to the practice court on Thursday, Embiid was not a participant. It was revealed the Sixers were anticipating an update from a re-evaluation sometime this weekend.

The Sixers ruled Embiid out for the matchup against the Cavs. Considering Embiid didn’t have any intentions of playing both nights of a back-to-back, his absence on Friday instilled hope for a potential return on Saturday. That won’t be the case.

Joel Embiid
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As the Sixers prepared for the Cavs matchup, Nick Nurse didn’t waste any time making an early call on Embiid’s status for the game.

“He’s not gonna play tomorrow,” Nurse said.

As far as an update, the Sixers haven’t released one just yet.

Last week, it was revealed that Embiid was fully healed from his foot sprain. When he participated in a private workout to see if he could return for the three-game road trip, Embiid experienced swelling in his knee the following day.

At that point, the Sixers ruled Embiid out for three games. Friday and Saturday’s outings will make 11 absences in a row for the star big man.

The Sixers will look to snap a seven-game losing streak on Friday night at 7 PM ET against the Cavs.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News