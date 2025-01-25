Nick Nurse Makes Early Call on Joel Embiid’s Status for 76ers-Bulls
After a blowout loss against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, there was hope for Joel Embiid’s return to the Philadelphia 76ers later in the week.
On Friday, the Sixers are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first matchup of a back-to-back set.
After Friday’s game, the Sixers will have a quick turnaround and are set to conclude the set against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
When the Sixers returned to the practice court on Thursday, Embiid was not a participant. It was revealed the Sixers were anticipating an update from a re-evaluation sometime this weekend.
The Sixers ruled Embiid out for the matchup against the Cavs. Considering Embiid didn’t have any intentions of playing both nights of a back-to-back, his absence on Friday instilled hope for a potential return on Saturday. That won’t be the case.
As the Sixers prepared for the Cavs matchup, Nick Nurse didn’t waste any time making an early call on Embiid’s status for the game.
“He’s not gonna play tomorrow,” Nurse said.
As far as an update, the Sixers haven’t released one just yet.
Last week, it was revealed that Embiid was fully healed from his foot sprain. When he participated in a private workout to see if he could return for the three-game road trip, Embiid experienced swelling in his knee the following day.
At that point, the Sixers ruled Embiid out for three games. Friday and Saturday’s outings will make 11 absences in a row for the star big man.
The Sixers will look to snap a seven-game losing streak on Friday night at 7 PM ET against the Cavs.
