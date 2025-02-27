Nick Nurse Offers Important Update on Injured 76ers Veteran
Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers offered clarity on their injured veteran, Eric Gordon. After spending some time on the injury report with a wrist injury, the team made it clear that Gordon was being evaluated by specialists to reach an official diagnosis and recovery plan.
After the 76ers’ blowout loss against the Chicago Bulls, Gordon was scheduled for surgery on Wednesday to repair the issue. The Sixers did not have a timeline for his recovery available.
On Wednesday, ahead of the Sixers’ matchup against the New York Knicks, the head coach, Nick Nurse, confirmed that Gordon underwent successful surgery. The head coach is hopeful that there will be more details to offer on Gordon’s future very soon.
via @TimBontemps: Sixers coach Nick Nurse said Eric Gordon had surgery today and that it went well, and there will be an update on his status in the coming days, and that an update is likely coming on the next steps for Joel Embiid in the next couple days, as well.
Gordon hasn’t seen the court since before the All-Star break. When the Sixers paid a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks for a Sunday afternoon battle, Gordon came off the bench for a little under nine minutes. Since then, he’s missed six games.
The 2024-2025 campaign has been up and down for Gordon. He started the season off slow. After missing five games in early December, the veteran guard started to find his groove within the system and saw his playing time increase over time.
Since the start of 2025, Gordon made 20 appearances. The veteran shot nearly 50 percent from three on four attempts per game. He averaged nine points throughout that stretch.
The Sixers signed Gordon to a two-year deal during the 2024 offseason. He was coming off of a 68-game stretch with the Phoenix Suns. Last season, Gordon produced 11 points per game on 38 percent shooting.
With the season reaching the final stretch, it’s unclear if Gordon will get another chance to suit up this season or not. Over the summer, Gordon has an important decision to make regarding his contract. The veteran has a reported $3.4 million player option for the 2025-2026 season.
