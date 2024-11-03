Nick Nurse Opens up on 76ers Lack on Connection to Start Season
It goes without saying that this likely isn't how the Philadelphia 76ers expected to open the season after the summer they had. Down two of their stars through the first two weeks, they have one of the league's worst records at 1-4. Following their latest defeat, head coach Nick Nurse opened up on what he feels is one of the new-look team's primary issues.
On Saturday night, the Sixers hosted the Memphis Grizzlies before heading out West. They too would be without some key pieces, as Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane were unable to suit up. However, they'd get strong performances from some unlikely heroes en route to securing a 124-107 win over the shorthanded Sixers.
During his postgame press conference, Nurse was asked about some his takeaways through the first five games of the season. He proceeded to give a lengthy answer about how he feels the team is still lacking connection on the floor.
We're just really unconnected. We're just really unconnected from guarding your man to getting beat, to coming to help, not there. We do then the next play's not there. Just the connection you need. All five guys defensively is one thing, then it goes to can we secure the rebound. And then just getting some feel of where the next pass on offense and stuff.
With some many new pieces entering the fold this season, growing pains were to be expected. The current situation also magnifies things as the team is without two of its focal point players.
Growing that cohesiveness on the court takes time, but the Sixers have to find a way to stay competitive while doing so. If they continue to dig themselves a deep hole, they might not be able to climb out once Embiid and George are able to make their return. That said, there is still a lot of basketball to be played this season.
Following this loss, the Sixers now pack up and head out for their West Coast swing. First up is a meeting with Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.