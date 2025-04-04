All 76ers

Nick Nurse Reacts to Early Exit During Sixers-Bucks Matchup

Nick Nurse picked up multiple techs against the Bucks on Thursday night.

Justin Grasso

Mar 10, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse reacts to official Nick Buchert (3) during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse reacts to official Nick Buchert (3) during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was an early night for Nick Nurse on Thursday, as the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks. During the second half of the matchup, Nurse collected two techincal fouls, sending him back to the locker room earlier than everybody else.

After the game, Nurse explained what went down from his point of view.

via @NBAKrell: Nick Nurse on his first technical: "Bona blocked a shot, they called a goaltend." Said the ref far down the floor saw him do a wave and gave the T. Said the second one was for telling the official to "open [his] eyes".

Although Nurse believed that a waving motion caught him his first technical after the controversial call, the night’s Crew Chief Mitchell Ervin stated that the first technical foul was for “profanity directed at the game official,” according to the NBA’s official pool report.

It was then explained that the second foul was for “derogatory comments directed at the game official.”

The Sixers entered Thursday night’s game on a nine-game losing streak. While they got off to a hot start against the Milwaukee Bucks, gaining a 17-point lead during the first quarter, the Sixers quickly lost control. By halftime, they were trailing.

The Sixers were down when Nurse left the court due to his ejection, and they couldn’t figure out a way to form a comeback in his absence. The Sixers ended up coming up short with a 126-113 loss. They remain in the Eastern Conference’s 13th seed with a two-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA’s lottery standings.

Nick Nurse and the Sixers will return to the court on Saturday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have established a four-game winning streak at this point.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News