Nick Nurse Reacts to Early Exit During Sixers-Bucks Matchup
It was an early night for Nick Nurse on Thursday, as the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks. During the second half of the matchup, Nurse collected two techincal fouls, sending him back to the locker room earlier than everybody else.
After the game, Nurse explained what went down from his point of view.
via @NBAKrell: Nick Nurse on his first technical: "Bona blocked a shot, they called a goaltend." Said the ref far down the floor saw him do a wave and gave the T. Said the second one was for telling the official to "open [his] eyes".
Although Nurse believed that a waving motion caught him his first technical after the controversial call, the night’s Crew Chief Mitchell Ervin stated that the first technical foul was for “profanity directed at the game official,” according to the NBA’s official pool report.
It was then explained that the second foul was for “derogatory comments directed at the game official.”
The Sixers entered Thursday night’s game on a nine-game losing streak. While they got off to a hot start against the Milwaukee Bucks, gaining a 17-point lead during the first quarter, the Sixers quickly lost control. By halftime, they were trailing.
The Sixers were down when Nurse left the court due to his ejection, and they couldn’t figure out a way to form a comeback in his absence. The Sixers ended up coming up short with a 126-113 loss. They remain in the Eastern Conference’s 13th seed with a two-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA’s lottery standings.
Nick Nurse and the Sixers will return to the court on Saturday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have established a four-game winning streak at this point.