Nick Nurse Responds to Former Sixers Player's Shot
Following the Detroit Pistons’ Saturday night loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, veteran center Paul Reed took to social media to throw a jab at the Philadelphia 76ers.
In response to a look at the NBA’s lottery standings, which featured the Sixers within the top six, Reed suggested that the Sixers thought he was the problem when they struggled to get past the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
via @Bball_paul: They thought I was the problem 🤦🏿♂️
On Sunday, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was asked about Reed’s comment. The coach didn’t have much to say about it, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
“I don’t have a response. We certainly didn’t think Paul Reed was a problem.”
Reed’s view of his early departure with the Sixers is clearly on a different page from Nurse. During the first-round series against the New York Knicks last season, Reed averaged just seven minutes of playing time off the bench. The backup center was far from the biggest issue for the Sixers in that series.
However, the Sixers had a chance to make a financial move by parting ways with Reed while his contract was non-guaranteed. The team then targeted the veteran Andre Drummond in free agency while spending a second-round pick on the rookie out of UCLA, Adem Bona.
After getting waived by the Sixers, Reed was then claimed by the Detroit Pistons. Although he went to a team coming off of a 14-68 year, the Pistons have found more success this season by placing themselves in the playoff picture. Meanwhile, Reed’s former team is struggling to fight for a Play-In position.
