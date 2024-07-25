Nick Nurse Reveals Thoughts on Paul George Landing With Sixers
Ahead of Nick Nurse’s second season with the Philadelphia 76ers, the front office gave the head coach a new All-Star to work with, along with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
At the start of the 2024 free agency period, the Sixers went on a pursuit of Paul George. Despite the threat of a possible return to the Los Angeles Clippers or a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors, the Sixers managed to lure in the nine-time All-Star.
Admittedly, Nick Nurse hasn’t crossed paths with the former Clippers star too much throughout his time as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors and the Sixers, but he’s surely excited about what’s to come.
“It’s been really enjoyable,” Nurse said of George’s time with the team so far. “I think one of, probably a dozen guys, I’ve never really come across in coaching him or workouts in the summer or whatever. So, it’s kind of a fresh start.”
Nurse’s first season in Philly involved a disgruntled James Harden getting traded before suiting up, leaving the Sixers without a desired star trio. As the front office had a clear plan to work on filling the void that Harden left by bringing in another All-Star-caliber player, George now completes the trio once again.
“I’m super impressed by him,” said Nurse. “He’s a good guy and very intelligent. He knows the game and is thoughtful about what he wants out of his team, what he can deliver, and who he wants to be. I was super impressed with everything so far.”
George joins the Sixers with 14 years of experience under his belt. Since his days as a member of the Indiana Pacers, the former tenth-overall pick has established himself as one of the NBA’s elite wing scorers. Next year, Nick Nurse will get the opportunity to add another star-studded player in his system, hoping to see a big improvement from year one.
