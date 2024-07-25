All 76ers

Nick Nurse Reveals Thoughts on Paul George Landing With Sixers

Nick Nurse revealed his first impression of Paul George.

Justin Grasso

Mar 25, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse walks onto the court during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 25, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse walks onto the court during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Ahead of Nick Nurse’s second season with the Philadelphia 76ers, the front office gave the head coach a new All-Star to work with, along with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

At the start of the 2024 free agency period, the Sixers went on a pursuit of Paul George. Despite the threat of a possible return to the Los Angeles Clippers or a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors, the Sixers managed to lure in the nine-time All-Star.

Admittedly, Nick Nurse hasn’t crossed paths with the former Clippers star too much throughout his time as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors and the Sixers, but he’s surely excited about what’s to come.

“It’s been really enjoyable,” Nurse said of George’s time with the team so far. “I think one of, probably a dozen guys, I’ve never really come across in coaching him or workouts in the summer or whatever. So, it’s kind of a fresh start.”

Nurse’s first season in Philly involved a disgruntled James Harden getting traded before suiting up, leaving the Sixers without a desired star trio. As the front office had a clear plan to work on filling the void that Harden left by bringing in another All-Star-caliber player, George now completes the trio once again.

“I’m super impressed by him,” said Nurse. “He’s a good guy and very intelligent. He knows the game and is thoughtful about what he wants out of his team, what he can deliver, and who he wants to be. I was super impressed with everything so far.”

George joins the Sixers with 14 years of experience under his belt. Since his days as a member of the Indiana Pacers, the former tenth-overall pick has established himself as one of the NBA’s elite wing scorers. Next year, Nick Nurse will get the opportunity to add another star-studded player in his system, hoping to see a big improvement from year one.

Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI

KJ Martin Returns to Sixers on New Deal

Kyle Lowry Announces Next Move

Paul Reed’s Final Message After Sixers Departure

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News