Norvel Pelle's Stint With Sixers Rival Brooklyn Nets Comes to an End

Norvel Pelle's rise in Philly was one of very few feel-good stories during the 2019-2020 NBA season. The 28-year-old big man was around the Sixers organization since 2013, but he never appeared on the court at the NBA level before last year.

First, Pelle had a stint with the Delaware 87ers. After playing for a handful of teams overseas over the years, he eventually landed back in Delaware in 2018. Last year, Pelle earned a two-way contract with the Sixers after a strong preseason.

Although the rules of his deal forced Pelle to remain with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats midway through the year last season, the 76ers quickly offered Pelle his first NBA contract. The big man wrapped up the 2019-2020 season with the Sixers.

However, they waived him during the 2020-2021 NBA offseason. After spending the first couple of months untouched, Pelle reached a deal with the Brooklyn Nets a few weeks ago as they needed to add big man depth.

Pelle sat out for the first four games he was a part of and then finally debuted against his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers. In Philly, Pelle checked in for 17 minutes off the bench. During that time, he contributed to two points, five rebounds, and three blocks before fouling out in the second half.

The second-year center went on to play in the next two games for the Nets before failing to make an appearance in their last two matchups against the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. At this point, Brooklyn has decided to wrap up the Norvel Pelle experiment.

According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, Pelle has been waived by the Nets. The team confirmed the report early on Tuesday morning. The big man's next move is unclear, but for the time being, the Sixers won't be facing Pelle as a member of the Nets again this season.

