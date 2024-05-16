Oddsmakers List Sixers Among Teams to Potentially Draft Bronny James
This year, one name everyone will be watching in the NBA Draft is Bronny James. Following reports that he plans to stay in the draft, the Philadelphia 76ers have been listed as a possible landing spot for him.
Earlier this week, FanDuel put out odds on who will draft Bronny James. As expected, the LA Lakers are the favorites. However, the Sixers find themselves tied for the second-best odds. They are listed alongside the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and OKC Thunder.
The Sixers are likely listed for a multitude of reasons. First being that they currently have a pair of second-round picks in the upcoming draft. Along with picking at No. 16, the Sixers also hold the No. 41 and No. 49 pick. At this point, Bronny is still expected to be picked in round two at best.
The other reason why the Sixers are listed is due to their financial situation. This offseason, LeBron James can decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent. Drafting his son might be seen as a ploy to try and lure the 20-time All-Star.
While LeBron has stated in the past he wants to play with Bronny in the NBA, recent reports are relaying a different message. His camp is making it clear that selecting Bronny in the draft does not mean the Lakers star will come running in free agency.
This week, Bronny is trying to up his stock at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. He had a standout showing during the three-point shooting drills.
In his lone college season, Bronny posted averages of 4.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 2.1 APG.