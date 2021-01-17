Thunder Rule Al Horford Out vs. Sixers on Sunday Night

There won't be any revenge games in Oklahoma City on Sunday night. With the Philadelphia 76ers planning to travel to the Chesapeake Energy Arena this weekend, former Sixers big man Al Horford would have an opportunity to face his former team for the first time since getting traded this past offseason.

But it won't happen just yet. As expected, Horford is set to miss Sunday's game. On Friday night, there was some speculation that the veteran center was in danger of sitting out of Sunday's game due to undisclosed personal reasons. On Saturday night, as the Sixers faced the Memphis Grizzlies, the Thunder ruled Horford out for Sunday's game officially confirming his eventual absence.

Horford's tenure with the Sixers wasn't long -- but for the wrong reasons, it will go down as unforgettable. After spending a few seasons with the Boston Celtics after a long stint with the Atlanta Hawks, Horford decided to test free agency as his final days in Boston didn't convince him to want to go back.

With their mind on forming a built-for-playoffs, defense-first team, the Sixers decided to offer Horford an expensive contract that was hard to pass up. So, with a four-year, $109 million contract on the table, a 33-year-old Al Horford couldn't help but join the team that used to be his former enemy.

Unfortunately, Horford's idea to link up with the Sixers didn't go according to plan. In 67 games with the Sixers, Horford put up just 11 points-per-game, his lowest scoring average since his rookie season in 2007-2008.

As the 76ers attempted to utilize Horford as a power forward alongside their All-Star center Joel Embiid, the duo of big men failed to coexist on the court together. After a one-season sample of Horford in a Sixers uniform, the franchise's revamped front office figured it was time to move on quickly.

Hours before the 2020 NBA Draft back in November, the Sixers agreed to include Horford in a trade package to send to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which helped the Sixers acquire veteran forward Danny Green and veteran guard Terrance Ferguson. Horford didn't leave Philly on a bad note -- but it was clear the veteran needed a fresh start elsewhere as the experiment in Philly was ultimately a failure.

