Optimism is Growing as NBA Attempts to Save the Season

Justin Grasso

When the NBA season was suspended back on March 11th, it was unclear if a return was possible. At first, a 30-day hiatus was set in place, and players were permitted to partake in individual workouts at their team's facility.

A few days after the suspension was put in place, the rules have changed. All team practice facilities across the league are shut down. And the 30-day hiatus is up, and there's no return in sight for the NBA. Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the league could be 'angling' more towards canceling the season.

But since then, optimism has been growing. Although NBA Commissioner Adam Silver refuses to offer an opinion on whether a return is possible or not until at least May 1st, it sounds like a lot of people within the league are beginning to believe the 2019-2020 NBA season will conclude this summer by crowning a champion.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed that trainers and executives around the league are collaborating on a 25-day plan for return, if and when the NBA gets the green light from medical officials to start practicing again. 

While clearance could still be months away, "optimism abounds" for saving the season in the ownership, player, agent, and league office ranks, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "I didn't poll every owner, player or agent out there," Amick wrote on his latest report. "But in making the rounds with some of the more prominent people in those communities, I quickly found it apparent that there's a shared goal of finding a way of finishing this campaign and a widespread sense that it's still feasible."

It's necessary to note that if the NBA does come back this year, the circumstances will be much different. Skipping straight to playoffs, playing without fans, and having one city host every game seems like the most realistic scenario if the league pulls off the return. While it's not an ideal situation for the NBA Playoffs, it surely is better than nothing. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

