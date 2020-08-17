SI.com
Outside Opinions Don't Matter Much to Tobias Harris and the 76ers

Justin Grasso

For the third-straight season, the Philadelphia 76ers will appear in the NBA Playoffs. During previous years, the Sixers were fortunate to be viewed as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference's playoff picture, despite being recognized as one of the postseason's newcomers.

This time around, however, things are different. The 76ers are regulars in the playoffs at this point, so many expected better in 2020. Unfortunately, Philly simply wasn't that this year. The preseason Finals contenders ended up possessing the sixth seed in the East.

And as the Ben Simmons-less Sixers approach their first playoff series of the postseason against the Boston Celtics, many believe Philly could become a first-round exit, ending earlier than their last two postseason appearances.

But don't rule the Sixers out yet. Just because the public is doubting them, doesn't mean Philly doubts themselves. Regardless of what the fans or the analysts say, the Sixers believe in themselves. And to Sixers forward Tobias Harris, only opinions within the Sixers locker room matters to the team.

"To be honest, we don't care about anybody else's opinion but ours," Harris said on Sunday when asked about those who doubt the Sixers' ability to compete with Boston. "We're confident internally in our group. We know what we bring to the table, and we expect a lot from one another. At the end of the day, we're just focused on us. Everybody can have noise coming from any different parts, but at the end of the day, it's all about what we do in our locker room, and that's what we focus on."

The Sixers have a reason to feel confident in themselves heading into this series. After all, they have defeated the Celtics three out of four times during the regular season. While the loss of Simmons is definitely something to be concerned about, those previous games weren't won solely by Simmons. Therefore, the Sixers have a chance in this series as long as everybody on the roster is focused and on their A-game. 

