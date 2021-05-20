Sports Illustrated home
Pacers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Play-In Tournament

The Eastern Conference's eight-seeded playoff bracket will be finalized on Thursday night. Following Sunday's slate of games, seeds one through six were set-in-stone. With the Philadelphia 76ers leading the pack at the top, the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and the Miami Heat then follow.

Meanwhile, the seventh and eighth seeds were to be settled between four teams during the NBA Play-In tournament, which started on Tuesday night. The first game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Indiana Pacers would be a battle for an opportunity to advance to the next phase of the tournament.

The following game would be a play-in for the seventh seed between the Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics. Washington put up a fight, but Boston came away with an 18-point victory in the end, sending them into the first round of the playoffs with a seven-game series against the Nets.

As for the Hornets, they were destroyed by the Pacers 144-117. That victory wouldn't solidify Indiana a spot in the playoffs, though. Instead, it set up a do-or-die matchup against the Wizards, which is set to take place on Thursday night. Plan on tuning in to watch the Pacers and the Wizards battle it out for the eighth seed? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards

Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM 

Location: Capital One Arena

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: TNT

Pacers Listen: 107.5 The Fan

Wizards Listen: WFED 1500 AM

Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Wizards -4

Moneyline: WAS -168, IND +142

O/U: 238.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel

